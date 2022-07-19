N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the June 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

N-able Stock Performance

NABL opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. N-able has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.29 million. N-able had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that N-able will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On N-able

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on N-able from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, N-able has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of N-able by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in N-able during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in N-able during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in N-able during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in N-able during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000.

About N-able

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

