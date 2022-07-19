MXC (MXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $207.62 Million

MXC (MXC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One MXC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0786 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MXC has a total market cap of $207.62 million and approximately $7.30 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MXC has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MXC Coin Profile

MXC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

