Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $23,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,724,059,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,067 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $166,275,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $135,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $77.51 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.74, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

