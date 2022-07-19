Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 556 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $31,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $653.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $520.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $539.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $560.62. The company has a market capitalization of $203.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $497.83 and a 1-year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

