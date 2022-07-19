Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,259 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $19,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank raised its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $89.51 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

