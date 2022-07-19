Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in PayPal by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 144.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 586,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after buying an additional 1,915,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 66,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after buying an additional 1,380,024 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $75.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.77.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.19.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

