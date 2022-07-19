Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $22.19 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $22,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,926,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299,165 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,002,180,000 after purchasing an additional 385,522 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $193.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.87.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

