Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $16.29 Million Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Camden Property Trust worth $16,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $172.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.15.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CPT opened at $131.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $125.17 and a 12-month high of $180.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.57%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

