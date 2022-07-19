Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $15.35 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,086 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.12.

Insider Activity

American Express Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP stock opened at $143.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.20. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $108.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.