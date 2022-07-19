Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $24,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on VAC shares. StockNews.com cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE VAC opened at $123.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 2.15. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $110.08 and a 1-year high of $174.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Articles

