Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Shares Gap Up to $54.03

Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.03, but opened at $56.53. Mueller Industries shares last traded at $56.87, with a volume of 361 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Trading Up 11.0 %

The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.22.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 43.71%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $120,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,202.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 57,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 52.2% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.