Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. Mueller Industries has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.22.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 14.23%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $120,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,202.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

