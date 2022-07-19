Morgan Stanley Lowers Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $71.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s previous close.

OXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.45. 418,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,601,840. The firm has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.21.

Insider Activity

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 716,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,061,468.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 142,976,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,195,440,092.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 716,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $41,061,468.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,976,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,195,440,092.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 34,473,254 shares of company stock worth $1,977,289,204. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,781,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,883 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,512,799,000 after buying an additional 3,690,561 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,386,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $648,978,000 after buying an additional 394,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,669,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $662,225,000 after buying an additional 514,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

