Morgan Stanley Lowers Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) to Equal Weight

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.69.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,740,621. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

