Morgan Stanley Increases Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target to $7.00

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ESPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $409.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.33. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $18.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 136.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

