Morgan Stanley Cuts Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Price Target to $11.75

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $11.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TCN. TD Securities upgraded Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.78.

Shares of NYSE:TCN opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.72. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $17.23.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Tricon Residential by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 317,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 45.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 728,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 226,149 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

