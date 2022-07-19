Morgan Stanley Cuts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $225.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $301.29.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $206.26 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.53. The company has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

