Morgan Stanley Cuts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $117.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.94.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.16. 114,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,105,400. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.48.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

