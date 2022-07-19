Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Set at $550.00 by Cowen

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) received a $550.00 price target from equities research analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $17.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $426.24. 435,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,151. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $348.02 and a one year high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $425.82.

Insider Activity

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.15, for a total value of $1,725,142.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,498,247.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.15, for a total value of $1,725,142.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,498,247.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $385,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,539,786.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,901 shares of company stock worth $10,376,133 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

