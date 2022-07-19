Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Up 5.6%

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) rose 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.60 and last traded at $63.56. Approximately 35 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 83,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.19.

MCRI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.25.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

