Molten Ventures VCT plc (LON:MVCT) Declares GBX 3.10 Dividend

Molten Ventures VCT plc (LON:MVCT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, July 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Molten Ventures VCT Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MVCT opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.69) on Tuesday. Molten Ventures VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56.50 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 59 ($0.71).

Molten Ventures VCT Company Profile

Draper Esprit VCT plc is a venture capital fund manager. It is a Venture Capital Trust. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in early venture, mid venture, and late venture. The fund prefers investing in growth capital. It invests in health care and software and services. The fund seeks to invest in United Kingdom.

