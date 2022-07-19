Mizuho Lowers Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target to $32.00

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.24% from the company’s current price.

Jamf Stock Up 1.3 %

JAMF traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $24.57. The company had a trading volume of 14,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Jamf has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $49.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Jamf had a negative net margin of 24.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $108.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jamf will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

