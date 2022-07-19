Mizuho Cuts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $340.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.07.

MSFT opened at $254.25 on Tuesday. Microsoft has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 12.6% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

