Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of MTLHY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.88. 5,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,626. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.57. Mitsubishi Chemical has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter.

About Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

