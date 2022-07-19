Misbloc (MSB) Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Misbloc (MSB) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 19th. In the last week, Misbloc has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Misbloc has a total market capitalization of $19.00 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Misbloc coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000456 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,998.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007976 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Misbloc

Misbloc is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,519,940 coins. Misbloc’s official website is misblock.io. The official message board for Misbloc is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544. Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

