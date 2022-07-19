Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Gap Up to $21.79

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.79, but opened at $23.26. Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $22.01, with a volume of 524 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MIRM shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.22. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 218.74% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 38,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $962,334.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,540,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,520,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 25,311 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,389,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Articles

