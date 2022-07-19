MintMe.com Coin Hits Market Cap of $2.89 Million (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and $194,921.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,370.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,561.08 or 0.06978418 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00024206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00257634 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00118198 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.58 or 0.00650783 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.78 or 0.00535456 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006091 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

