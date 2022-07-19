Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN opened at $25.09 on Friday. Middlefield Banc has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $30.62. The company has a market cap of $146.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.30.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $12.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 17.0% during the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. 28.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

