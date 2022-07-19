Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Short Interest Down 24.2% in June

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the June 15th total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Midatech Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Midatech Pharma stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Midatech Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Midatech Pharma alerts:

Midatech Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTP traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.71. 125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,400. Midatech Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82.

About Midatech Pharma

Midatech Pharma plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the research and development of medicines in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTD219, a long-acting formulation of tacrolimus used to lower the risk of organ transplant rejection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Midatech Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midatech Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.