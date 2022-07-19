Micro Focus International plc to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Micro Focus International Stock Performance

LON MCRO opened at GBX 281.60 ($3.37) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 337.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 383.19. The firm has a market cap of £946.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74. Micro Focus International has a twelve month low of GBX 256 ($3.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 487.80 ($5.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.25.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Further Reading

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

