Micro Focus International plc to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Micro Focus International Stock Performance
LON MCRO opened at GBX 281.60 ($3.37) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 337.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 383.19. The firm has a market cap of £946.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74. Micro Focus International has a twelve month low of GBX 256 ($3.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 487.80 ($5.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.25.
Micro Focus International Company Profile
