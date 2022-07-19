Mettalex (MTLX) 1-Day Volume Hits $114,437.00

Mettalex (MTLX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Mettalex has a total market cap of $185,308.17 and approximately $114,437.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mettalex coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000705 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mettalex has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.00386159 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001579 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00019261 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001737 BTC.
Mettalex Coin Profile
Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com.
Buying and Selling Mettalex
