Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) Short Interest Update

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,680,000 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the June 15th total of 9,510,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 966,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Metromile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MILE. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,267,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Metromile by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 2,382,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 1,865,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metromile by 3,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 806,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 781,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Metromile by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,016,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 619,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Metromile Stock Up 3.3 %

Metromile stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 373,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,611. Metromile has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $7.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $126.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.46.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile ( NASDAQ:MILE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.17). Metromile had a negative return on equity of 57.64% and a negative net margin of 130.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Metromile will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metromile, Inc provides insurance policies for automobile owners in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance Services and Enterprise Business Solutions. The company offers pay-per-mile auto insurance policies. It also provides The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data, such as miles driven, driving habits, phone use, speeding, hard braking, accelerating, cornering, and location over wireless cellular networks.

