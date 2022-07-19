Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 488 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of OneWater Marine worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,472,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,808,000 after acquiring an additional 37,127 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in OneWater Marine by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ONEW. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

OneWater Marine Stock Down 1.4 %

ONEW stock opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $510.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.51. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $62.79.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $442.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.30 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 37.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

