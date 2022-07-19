Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in SkyWest by 165.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $735.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.63 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SKYW shares. Raymond James cut SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SkyWest from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

