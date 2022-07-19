Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $523,000 Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the period. Sterling Infrastructure accounts for approximately 1.8% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 767,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,172,000 after acquiring an additional 148,667 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 551,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 73,798 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 456,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 397,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after acquiring an additional 89,256 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 358,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after buying an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STRL stock opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $32.14. The company has a market capitalization of $676.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average is $25.66.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $410.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

