Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $473,000 Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 100.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,556 shares during the quarter. Napco Security Technologies accounts for about 1.6% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Napco Security Technologies worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 32.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

NSSC opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $876.01 million, a PE ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 1.30. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.39 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSSC. StockNews.com began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised Napco Security Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

