Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $307,000 Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,793,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,995 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,763,000 after purchasing an additional 269,051 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,389,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,627,000 after purchasing an additional 31,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.33.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of GTLS opened at $146.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.83. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 101.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.