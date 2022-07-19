Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadre were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at about $763,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at about $988,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Cadre from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Cadre stock opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.90.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

