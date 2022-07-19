Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,044 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the quarter. First Foundation comprises approximately 1.5% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 903,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,457,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 609,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after buying an additional 13,156 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 433,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after buying an additional 19,817 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 431,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after buying an additional 30,639 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on FFWM shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Foundation Stock Up 1.7 %

First Foundation stock opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. First Foundation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.21.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $89.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.18 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 13.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.81%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

