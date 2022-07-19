Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of DermTech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 956,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,110,000 after purchasing an additional 103,961 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 118,419 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get DermTech alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Herm Rosenman acquired 20,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,627.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $23,470. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Price Performance

DMTK opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.16). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 37.83% and a negative net margin of 716.51%. The business had revenue of $3.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DMTK. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of DermTech from $38.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

DermTech Profile

(Get Rating)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.