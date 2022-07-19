Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Mesa Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Mesa Royalty Trust alerts:

Mesa Royalty Trust Trading Up 11.7 %

Shares of NYSE MTR traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.50. 1,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,544. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12.

Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Mesa Royalty Trust ( NYSE:MTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.1015 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Royalty Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) by 800.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.