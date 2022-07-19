Meridian Financial Partners LLC Has $370,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.91. The stock had a trading volume of 425,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,681. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.12. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $21.73.

