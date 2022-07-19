Meridian Financial Partners LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for 1.9% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $106.00. The stock had a trading volume of 23,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,861. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.77%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

