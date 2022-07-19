MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Short Interest Update

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the June 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MKKGY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €220.00 ($222.22) to €225.00 ($227.27) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €208.00 ($210.10) to €200.00 ($202.02) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.67.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance

Shares of MKKGY traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.31. 75,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,117. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average of $39.15.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

Further Reading

