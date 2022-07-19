MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Short Interest Up 48.5% in June

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 504,700 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the June 15th total of 339,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 721.0 days.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock traded down $9.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 234. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $162.20 and a one year high of $264.40.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.