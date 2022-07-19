Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Short Interest Up 42.2% in June

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,723,400 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the June 15th total of 1,212,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.6 days.

Meituan Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPNGF traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.00. 40,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,852. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.09. Meituan has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $39.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPNGF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Meituan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meituan from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Meituan from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

About Meituan

Meituan operates an e-commerce platform for various services. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food delivery segment provides consumers place orders of food prepared by merchants. The In-store, Hotel & Travel segment offers consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels and attractions.

