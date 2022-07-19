Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meggitt (LON:MGGT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 800 ($9.56) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.56) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of LON:MGGT traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 789 ($9.43). 767,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,468. Meggitt has a 12 month low of GBX 398.70 ($4.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 846 ($10.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19,725.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 778.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 763.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meggitt Company Profile

In other news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 8,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 773 ($9.24), for a total value of £69,353.56 ($82,909.22).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

