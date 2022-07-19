Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 245 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.3 %

GPC opened at $138.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.95. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.62 and a 200 day moving average of $131.70.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

