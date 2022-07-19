Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $535,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,783 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 64,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,644.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 106,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $249,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.76.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.