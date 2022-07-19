Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,501 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $1,507,971,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $220,119,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $8,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $128.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.